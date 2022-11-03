 Skip to main content
1 injured in Limestone County wreck involving garbage truck, pickup truck

A driver had to be airlifted from U.S. 72 on Thursday after they were seriously injured in a wreck. 

Chief Tony Kirk of the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department said a four-door dually pickup truck rear-ended a garbage truck on U.S. 72 in eastern Limestone County. The wreck was reported about 10:24 a.m.

The pickup truck's driver was taken by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment.

Kirk said the garbage truck's driver was temporarily trapped in his vehicle and had to be freed by first responders, but no injuries were reported. 

