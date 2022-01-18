1 injured after shooting near Falkville

One person has suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after being shot Tuesday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
The department said an apparent domestic situation involving two males preceded the shooting, which happened in the 900 block of Pleasant Country Road near Falkville.
MCSO Public Information Officer Mike Swafford said the shooting happened about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. The victim left the scene and was picked up by an ambulance in the 1200 block of East Lacon Road, Swafford said.
The victim was then taken by medical helicopter to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. The shooter was questioned by authorities Tuesday evening.
