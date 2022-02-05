1 injured after shooting in Sheffield

UPDATE: Sheffield Police said the person who was injured in the shooting is a male. He was found inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to the hip. Police said, last they heard, he's in stable condition after being flown to Huntsville Hospital.
"The police department does have a couple of people of interest as the investigation continues. We ask if anyone knows anything about this incident to please call the Sheffield Police Department or Shoals Area Crime Stoppers," Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said.
Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Tip Line: 256-386-8685
Sheffield Police Department: 256-386-5630
PREVIOUS: One person was flown to Huntsville Hospital after a shooting in Sheffield, according to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry.
It happened around 8:30 Saturday night at the Manning Homes Housing Complex on West 17th Street.
The shooting is under investigation.
