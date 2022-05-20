1 injured, 3 detained after Friday morning Huntsville shooting

Three people have been detained after a Friday morning shooting in Huntsville.
Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a shots-fired call at 7th Avenue and 3rd Street at 9:27 a.m., according to Sgt. Rosalind White, department spokesperson.
Officers located evidence, and a vehicle believed to be involved was stopped.
Three people who have been identified as persons of interest have been detained, White said
One person believed to be linked to the shots-fired call arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries shortly after the incident was reported.
White said the investigation is ongoing.