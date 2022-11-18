1 injured, 1 arrested in overnight shooting in New Market

A shooting in New Market has ended with charges for one person and a gunshot wound for another, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a "shooting in progress" call, where they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen, the sheriff's office said.
Davian Lebrant Rice is accused of shooting him. Rice was arrested Friday morning on one count of first-degree assault for the overnight shooting and one count of violating probation.
Rice remains in the Madison County Jail without bond due to the probation violation charge.