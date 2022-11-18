 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 injured, 1 arrested in overnight shooting in New Market

  • Updated
  • 0
Davian Lebrant Rice

Davian Lebrant Rice

A shooting in New Market has ended with charges for one person and a gunshot wound for another, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a "shooting in progress" call, where they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen, the sheriff's office said. 

Davian Lebrant Rice is accused of shooting him. Rice was arrested Friday morning on one count of first-degree assault for the overnight shooting and one count of violating probation. 

Rice remains in the Madison County Jail without bond due to the probation violation charge.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you