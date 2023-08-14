1 injured, 1 arrested in Morgan County stabbing

A Hartselle man was arrested after a stabbing Saturday.
Fletcher Turney Jr., 68, was charged with assault, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
On Saturday, deputies responded to a stabbing in the 300 block of Halbrooks Road near Hartselle.
At the scene, deputies say they located one subject suffering from what appeared to be non-life-threatening wounds consistent with a stabbing and another subject, Turney.
The sheriff's office says the victim was treated at the scene by EMS and transported to the hospital.
Turney was detained and booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $2,500.