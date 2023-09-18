1 injured, 1 arrested after deputies, SWAT respond to domestic disturbance in Morgan County

A Somerville man was arrested Saturday after deputies and SWAT responded to a domestic disturbance call.
Princetan Karteyz Glover, 26, was charged with domestic violence (strangulation or suffocation).
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Saturday to a domestic disturbance with a reported person with a gun at a residence on Bluff City Road in Somerville.
Deputies say they were able to make contact through a door, but Glover refused to come out and eventually stopped talking to deputies.
The sheriff’s office says deputies set up a perimeter and notified Morgan County Sheriff's SWAT Team. When SWAT arrived, they took position in case an emergency entrance was needed while negotiators began talking with Glover.
Deputies say negotiators were able to get the female victim from the residence.
Later, negotiators were able to talk Glover out of the residence and took him into custody, deputies say.
The victim was treated by emergency medical services.
Glover was booked into the Madison County Jail with bond set at $75,000.