1 in custody after Lauderdale County arson spree involving multiple homes, vehicles

An alleged arsonist is in custody after investigators say he intentionally set fire to several homes and vehicles in Greenhill.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton confirmed the suspected arson, saying two mobile homes, two vehicles and a shed were all burned. The fires were reported about 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Hamilton said sheriff's deputies joined police officers from St. Florian and Killen in responding to the 31000 block of County Road 8 in Greenhill, where an officer witnessed the suspect pouring gasoline on a house.
When the officer confronted him, the man picked up a compound bow and arrow but was ultimately subdued and arrested by the officer, according to the sheriff.
No injuries were reported in the fires, which are currently being investigating by the sheriff's office and state fire marshals.