1 in critical condition after Decatur shooting

One man is in critical condition after a Labor Day weekend shooting.
Decatur Police say the man, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, showed up at Parkway Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators determined the shooting happened in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Bruce Street SW.
The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.
At least five police cars and a crime scene investigation van are on the scene of the shooting.
No arrests have been made at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.