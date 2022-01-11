1 in 5 health care workers quit during pandemic

One in five health care workers have left the medical field since the start of the pandemic, according to research from Morning Consult.
Many people are calling this era the "Great Resignation." The pandemic is making people reevaluate their career choice, especially for the millions of overworked, exhausted frontline workers.
"This is the first time in a century that American health care workers have had to deal with this kind of enormous disruption," said Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association.
It's an enormous, viral disruption that has lasted almost two years, leaving health care workers exhausted.
Williamson said it's "the fatigue of dealing with this on a repeated fashion," and it's causing workers to leave the medical field altogether.
"I don't want to say 'burnout,' but I kind of was just burnt out," said Ashley Sutton.
After eight years of working as a medical assistant, Sutton finally had enough. She decided to quit in August.
"For what everyone in the medical field is doing, I just don't think they're getting what they deserve," she said.
At Huntsville Hospital, administrators are doing everything they can to make workers feel appreciated.
Hospital president Tracy Doughty said that includes doing their best "to support the people that are here with us and continue to show them that we care. Show them that their work doesn't go unnoticed, and that their work is very important."
However, words of encouragement can only go so far. Until something changes within the system, that feeling of Covid burnout isn't going anywhere.
"Burnout is real when you're dealing with a pandemic this long," said Doughty.
The Alabama Hospital Association said as more people leave, the remaining healthcare workers are left with more work and less help. This is causing an even greater amount of burnout for remaining frontline workers.