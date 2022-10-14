1 in 4: Huntsville nonprofit shares alarming statistics during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Crisis Services of North Alabama is bringing awareness to the alarming rate of violence that happens behind closed doors.
"Domestic violence affects everyone," said Adde Waggoner, the development manager for Crisis Services of North Alabama.
One in every 4 women will experience severe domestic violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
"What we've seen this year specifically is an increase in the most violent forms, specifically strangulation," said Waggoner.
She said this indicates an intent to harm.
"We get quite a few domestic calls, probably two or three a night," said Chief Johnny Gandy with the Madison Police Department. "These are often difficult cases to investigate, because there is a reluctance oftentimes on the part of the victim to tell us what really happened."
Victims are often scared to tell the truth. Waggoner explained the emotional scars often take longer to heal than the physical ones.
"There's a lot of shame and guilt and self-blame that comes with being a victim survivor," said Waggoner.
"It's akin to being like a prisoner of war. You never know when the violence is going to happen next, and you're always anticipating that violence. And that's no way to live," said Gandy.
Waggoner added, "There's so much fear, a victim survivor has been conditioned to fear."
She said to help a victim in a violent situation, the best thing someone can do is listen.
"Believing someone when they say what's happened to them is one of the most important things we can do as friends and family, loved ones and colleagues," said Waggoner.
Crisis Services of North Alabama offers a 24/7 helpline, free trauma counseling, court advocacy and an emergency shelter for those who need to get out of an abusive situation. The nonprofit is also hosting various events throughout the month of October to raise awareness for domestic violence and the resources available for those in need.
Learn more about the events and resources here.
Resources
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in Alabama have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.
If you need help escaping intimate partner violence or domestic abuse, there are resources available:
- Crisis Services of North Alabama, 256-716-1000, serves Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Jackson counties;
- AshaKiran, 1-800-793-3010, is a Huntsville-based program for foreign-born victims of domestic violence;
- SafePlace, 256-767-6210 or 1-800-550-9215, serves Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties;
- Domestic Violence Crisis Services, 256-891-0019, serves Marshall, DeKalb and Cherokee counties;
- Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1-800-650-6522;
- National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text "START" to 88788.