 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting on Greenbrier Parkway in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
SHOOTING WEB IMAGE

The Huntsville Police Department says one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting.

A suspect is in custody, according to Sgt. Rosalind White.

The shooting took place at a business in the 7,000 block of Greenbrier Parkway. The call came in about 5:06 p.m. Tuesday.

The alleged offender left the site of the shooting and contacted police from a nearby fire department, White said.

The victim was transported from the business.

White said the investigation is ongoing.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com