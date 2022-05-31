1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting on Greenbrier Parkway in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department says one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting.
A suspect is in custody, according to Sgt. Rosalind White.
The shooting took place at a business in the 7,000 block of Greenbrier Parkway. The call came in about 5:06 p.m. Tuesday.
The alleged offender left the site of the shooting and contacted police from a nearby fire department, White said.
The victim was transported from the business.
White said the investigation is ongoing.