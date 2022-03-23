1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after fight in Marshall County ends in shooting

A Somerville man is charged with aggravated assault after he shot someone during an altercation Tuesday night in Grant, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a “shots fired” call on Starnes Loop Road, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
The other man, identified as 37-year-old Joshua Eugene Lawrence, was arrested on a single count of second-degree aggravated assault. He remained Wednesday in the Marshall County Jail. Bond has not been set yet.