1 Fort Payne man killed, 1 injured in Etowah County crash

  • Updated
  • 0

One man from Fort Payne was killed and another injured in a Thursday morning crash in Etowah County.

Andy D. McSpadden, 50, was fatally injured when the 2009 Nissan Rogue he was driving struck a 2020 Mercedes GLC300, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

McSpadden was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old passenger, also from Fort Payne, was injured and taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

The driver and passenger in the Mercedes were taken to UAB Hospital for treatment.

The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 11 near Walker Lane, about four miles north of Reece City in Etowah County.

