1 dead, multiple injured in Tuscumbia crash Tuesday morning

A three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Tuscumbia left one person dead, one critically injured and others with minor injuries, police said.
The crash was reported about 8:24 a.m. at the intersection of East Sixth and King streets. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said witnesses reported seeing a Ford F-250 strike a Chevrolet Corsica that had failed to stop at the intersection.
The impact led the two vehicles into the eastbound lane of Sixth Street, where they collided with a Dodge Ram 1500, Logan said.
The Corsica's driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to Helen Keller Hospital with critical injuries, according to Logan.
The driver and passengers of the two trucks received minor injuries, Logan said.
Police have not identified the victim who died, as they are still working to identify next of kin.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is assisting Tuscumbia Police's investigation into the crash.