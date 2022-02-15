1 dead in wreck involving pedestrian, vehicle on I-65 in Morgan County

One person has died after a wreck involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Interstate 65, south of the River Bridge.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office previously identified the vehicle as an 18-wheeler.
The Decatur Police Department says most southbound lanes of I-65 are temporarily shut down in the area of the wreck. One lane re-opened about 3:58 p.m.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route at this time.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
