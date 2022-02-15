 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 dead in wreck involving pedestrian, vehicle on I-65 in Morgan County

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatal Morgan County I-65 wreck

Multiple agencies responded to a fatal wreck involving a vehicle and pedestrian on I-65 south of the River Bridge in Morgan County on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Justin Powell)

One person has died after a wreck involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Interstate 65, south of the River Bridge.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office previously identified the vehicle as an 18-wheeler.

The Decatur Police Department says most southbound lanes of I-65 are temporarily shut down in the area of the wreck. One lane re-opened about 3:58 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route at this time.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you