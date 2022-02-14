 Skip to main content
1 dead in Morgan County fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Brush fire fatality

One person is dead from a fire on Nelson Hollow Road in Somerville

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire call that has become an active death investigation.

The sheriff's office confirmed one person, a female, is dead.

The fire is on Nelson Hollow Road in Somerville. The sheriff's office has asked everyone to use caution in the area.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

