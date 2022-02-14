1 dead in Morgan County fire

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire call that has become an active death investigation.
The sheriff's office confirmed one person, a female, is dead.
The fire is on Nelson Hollow Road in Somerville. The sheriff's office has asked everyone to use caution in the area.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
