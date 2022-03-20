1 dead in Morgan County fire

UPDATE: The Morgan County coroner says a 72-year-old woman died in the house fire in Eva. She was the only person in the house. Her name has not been released at this time.
----
One person is dead after a house fire Sunday in Eva.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it happened off Bethel Church Road. First responders were at the scene at around noon. The Morgan County coroner is also there for the investigation.
At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation. The victim's name has also not been released.
Sadly, there was 1 fatality. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn is on the scene. https://t.co/FC7Jvef5yj— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) March 20, 2022