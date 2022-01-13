 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 dead in Moores Mill house fire; state fire marshal investigating

  • Updated
  • 0

One person has died in a fire Thursday in Moores Mill.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster confirmed a male died at the scene. The house was located on Tres Drive.

A spokesperson for Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department said the call came in at 4:22 p.m. Thursday.

Within minutes of arriving on scene, first responders got the victim out of the house, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Within an hour, the fire had been extinguished, though firefighters remained on scene to monitor and handle any hot spots. 

The state fire marshal is investigating the fire, which is believed to have started in the attic. Fire departments from Moores Mill, Central, New Market and Huntsville all responded to the scene. 

Recommended for you