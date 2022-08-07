1 dead in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting

A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a fatal shooting involving a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Sheriff Max Sanders has identified the man who died as Marty Hutto. He did not identify the deputy, but said they are on paid administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the shooting. This is standard procedure in deaths involving law enforcement.
Sanders said the deputy initiated a traffic stop on Hutto’s vehicle about 9:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of County Road 217 and County Road 214.
Hutto was driving down the center of the roadway in a gold-colored Ford F-150 and throwing numerous objects out of the vehicle, including nails and bottles to disable the Deputy’s pursuing vehicle, Sanders said.
The deputy’s vehicle sustained a broken windshield and damaged tires. Hutto’s vehicle became disabled on Lawrence County Road 222.
Sanders said Hutto exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at the deputy. It was later determined the gun was a flare gun loaded with a modified 12 gauge shotgun shell, Sanders said.
The deputy immediately discharged their firearm, striking Hutto in his side. Hutto fell adjacent to his vehicle and succumbed to his injuries, Sanders said.