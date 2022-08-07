 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central
Madison, southeastern Limestone and western Morgan Counties through
230 PM CDT...

At 158 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Hartselle, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Priceville, Trinity, Falkville, Triana,
Huntsville International Airport, Somerville and Eva.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

1 dead in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting

A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a fatal shooting involving a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Sheriff Max Sanders has identified the man who died as Marty Hutto. He did not identify the deputy, but said they are on paid administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the shooting. This is standard procedure in deaths involving law enforcement.

Sanders said the deputy initiated a traffic stop on Hutto’s vehicle about 9:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of County Road 217 and County Road 214.

Hutto was driving down the center of the roadway in a gold-colored Ford F-150 and throwing numerous objects out of the vehicle, including nails and bottles to disable the Deputy’s pursuing vehicle, Sanders said.

The deputy’s vehicle sustained a broken windshield and damaged tires. Hutto’s vehicle became disabled on Lawrence County Road 222.

Sanders said Hutto exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at the deputy. It was later determined the gun was a flare gun loaded with a modified 12 gauge shotgun shell, Sanders said.

The deputy immediately discharged their firearm, striking Hutto in his side. Hutto fell adjacent to his vehicle and succumbed to his injuries, Sanders said.

