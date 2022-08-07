1 dead in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Madison, southeastern Limestone and western Morgan Counties through 230 PM CDT... At 158 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hartselle, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Priceville, Trinity, Falkville, Triana, Huntsville International Airport, Somerville and Eva. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH