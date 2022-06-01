1 dead in Lauderdale County boating incident

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division responded to a fatal boating incident on Pickwick Lake in the area of McFarland Park in Florence on Wednesday morning.
A man from out of state died in the incident, said Lauderdale County Coroner Mike Bishop. He said officials are still trying to locate and notify the victim's next of kin.
The Florence Police Department and Florence Fire Rescue assisted.
ALEA said no further information is currently available.
