1 dead in Albertville officer-involved shooting

Albertville Police Chief J.T. Cartee says Albertville Police Department officers and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon that left one person dead.
Cartee said Albertville police responded to a domestic violence call about 3 p.m. Thursday, with the sheriff's office serving as backup.
The sheriff's office says the incident took place on Terry Circle in Albertville.
Cartee said officers responded to the scene because a man fired a gun.
Cartee said the man did not fire at police, but officers did fire at the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent says his office will be working with the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Association’s State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.