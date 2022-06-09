1 dead, all children safe after officer-involved shooting near Gadsden elementary school

A shooting near a Gadsden elementary school Thursday morning has left one person dead, but authorities stress all children who were at the school safe.
Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick said a man appeared at Walnut Park Elementary School and tried to enter the building through several doors. After officials noticed him on campus, they put the school on lockdown and called for police.
Gadsden City Schools shared a post on social media with additional details of the incident, including that the man was shot and killed by police near the school.
Gadsden/Etowah EMA said all children at the school were safely transported to a second location to be reunited with family. Reddick said the children seemed to be unaware the incident happened.
ABC 33/40 contributed to this report.