1 dead after submerged vehicle pulled from pond near Hazel Green

One person is dead after a submerged vehicle was pulled from a pond near Hazel Green early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred in the 14,000 block of highways 231/431 North near Charity Lane, said Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. Spokesman.
Webster said crews responded about 7:05 a.m. Sunday.
It is not yet known how long the vehicle was submerged, and no information on the victim has been released.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
The Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad responded to the scene as well, Webster said.