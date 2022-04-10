 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 dead after submerged vehicle pulled from pond near Hazel Green

  • Updated
  • 0
INVESTIGATION WEB IMAGE.jpg

        

One person is dead after a submerged vehicle was pulled from a pond near Hazel Green early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the 14,000 block of highways 231/431 North near Charity Lane, said Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. Spokesman.

Webster said crews responded about 7:05 a.m. Sunday.

It is not yet known how long the vehicle was submerged, and no information on the victim has been released.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad responded to the scene as well, Webster said.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you