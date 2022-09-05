 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through late this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall ranging from 1 to 5 inches has fallen
across the area over the last 24 hours. Additional rounds of
heavy rainfall are forecast to occur through late this
evening. Heavy rainfall will lead to additional flooding and
exacerbate any ongoing flooding issues.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

1 dead after single-vehicle crash on University Drive

  • Updated
  • 0
University Drive Deadly Wreck near Family Dollar

A deadly one-vehicle crash killed a person and closed University Drive for about 2.5 hours Monday morning.

Huntsville Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning on University Drive.

It happened just after 2:00 a.m. near the Family Dollar.

Police say the driver went off the road near Meadow Drive. It ended when the driver crashed into a utility pole across from Yukon Street.

Eastbound lanes of University Drive were closed for about 2.5 hours.

Police say no one else was in the car and there were no other injuries.

The victim's name has not been released as police work to identify next of kin.

Police are investigating the crash.

