1 dead after single-vehicle crash on University Drive

Huntsville Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning on University Drive.
It happened just after 2:00 a.m. near the Family Dollar.
Police say the driver went off the road near Meadow Drive. It ended when the driver crashed into a utility pole across from Yukon Street.
Eastbound lanes of University Drive were closed for about 2.5 hours.
Police say no one else was in the car and there were no other injuries.
The victim's name has not been released as police work to identify next of kin.
Police are investigating the crash.