1 dead after pursuit involving Decatur Police

One person is dead after an early Monday pursuit involving the Decatur Police Department.
According to the department, a patrol officer attempted a vehicle stop about 2:40 a.m. a Highway 67 and Danville Road.
Police said the driver failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit into Lawrence County. During the pursuit, the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree on Jefferson Street in Courtland.
The driver was pronounced deceased on scene. Their identity is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.