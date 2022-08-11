1 dead after being struck by train in Huntsville

A pedestrian was hit by a train and killed Thursday in Huntsville.
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed the death.
The incident was reported just before noon Thursday near Oakwood Avenue, with the train stopping behind Lee High School.
Huntsville Police closed portions of Oakwood Avenue and Quietdale Lane as they worked to clear the scene.
The pedestrian's identity has not been released at this time. However, Huntsville City Schools said the pedestrian was not a student of Lee High School.
