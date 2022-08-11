 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 dead after being struck by train in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville Police at train tracks

A railroad crossing sign warns drivers not to stop on the tracks. At the crossing, Huntsville Police block traffic after a pedestrian was struck by a train Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

A pedestrian was hit by a train and killed Thursday in Huntsville. 

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed the death.

The incident was reported just before noon Thursday near Oakwood Avenue, with the train stopping behind Lee High School.

Huntsville Police closed portions of Oakwood Avenue and Quietdale Lane as they worked to clear the scene.

The pedestrian's identity has not been released at this time. However, Huntsville City Schools said the pedestrian was not a student of Lee High School.

Oakwood Ave near Pratt Ave

A train and several Huntsville police vehicles block traffic from crossing the railroad tracks on Oakwood Avenue near Pratt Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. 

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you