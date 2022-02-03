1 dead, 8 injured in radar-indicated tornado in Hale County

HALE COUNTY (WBMA) — Sawyerville has a large amount of damage after a possible tornado passed through Hale County Thursday evening, according to the county's EMA Director Russell Weeden.
Weeden said there were several injuries and several entrapments in multiple locations following the storm.
Just after 5 p.m., Weeden confirmed one person was killed and three others were critically injured and being transported to nearby hospitals. There were five other minor injuries reported.
See more central Alabama severe weather coverage from ABC 33/40 HERE