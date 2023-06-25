 Skip to main content
1 dead, 4 hurt in early Sunday crash in Jackson County

One person was killed and four others injured in an early Sunday two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.

Bobby J. Stewart, 64, of Blythewood, South Carolina, was fatally injured when the 2016 Toyota Corolla he was driving collided head-on with a 2013 Ford F-150, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three adults and a juvenile in the Ford were injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred about 4:15 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 72 near the 116 mile marker, about two miles east of Gurley in Jackson County.

