1 dead, 3 injured in Limestone County wreck

  • Updated
Fatal Limestone Co. crash

UPDATE (7 a.m. Wednesday): A man is dead and 3 others injured after an early morning wreck. 

The Limestone County coroner says the three people who were injured were traveling in a pickup truck. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

Officials are working to notify the man's family. 

From earlier:

All lanes of Mooresville Road near Stewart Lane in Limestone County are shut down after a wreck.

It happened at around 4:36 a.m.

It's unclear how long the closure will last.

State troopers are at the scene of the two-vehicle crash.

We'll update this story as we learn more information.

