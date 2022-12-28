1 dead, 3 injured in Limestone County wreck

UPDATE (7 a.m. Wednesday): A man is dead and 3 others injured after an early morning wreck.
The Limestone County coroner says the three people who were injured were traveling in a pickup truck. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Officials are working to notify the man's family.
From earlier:
All lanes of Mooresville Road near Stewart Lane in Limestone County are shut down after a wreck.
It happened at around 4:36 a.m.
It's unclear how long the closure will last.
State troopers are at the scene of the two-vehicle crash.
We'll update this story as we learn more information.