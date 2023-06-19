1 dead, 2 injured in DeKalb County wreck

An Ider woman has passed following a two-vehicle wreck that occurred about 4:50 a.m. Friday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Ginger G. McBride, 52, was fatally injured when the 2016 Buick Encore she was driving collided head-on with a 2013 Peterbilt tractor trailer.
ALEA says McBride was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A 17-year-old passenger in the Buick was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Peterbilt, a 57-year-old man from Chattanooga, Tennessee, was also injured and transported to DeKalb Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The crash occurred on Alabama 75 near the 110 mile marker in DeKalb County, approximately two miles north of Cartersville.