1 dead, 2 injured in Colbert County two-vehicle crash

A Florida woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 6:32 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 82-year-old Patrica A. Mannone was critically injured when the 2020 Toyota Camry she was driving was struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion.
Mannone was transported to North Alabama Medical Center in Florence where she succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased.
ALEA says the driver of the Ford and a passenger in the Toyota were both injured and transported to local area hospitals for treatment.
The crash occurred on Alabama 20 near the 32 mile marker in Colbert County, approximately four miles east of Muscle Shoals.