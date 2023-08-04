1 dead, 2 injured following wreck on U.S. 72 in Colbert County

A Florida woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 5:30 a.m. Thursday in Colbert County.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 43-year-old Sandra A. Herrera was critically injured when the 2013 Ford Fiesta she was driving struck a 2014 Mack tractor-trailer.
ALEA says Herrera was airlifted to Hellen Keller Hospital in Sheffield and subsequently transported to Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville where she succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased.
The 24-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was injured and transported to Hellen Keller Hospital for treatment.
A 43-year-old passenger in the Ford was also injured and airlifted to Northeast Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi.
The crash occurred on U.S. 72 in Colbert County near the 1 mile marker, approximately seven miles west of Cherokee.