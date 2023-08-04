 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected through the
morning hours. Areas which received prolonged or multiple
rounds of heavy rainfall will be highly susceptible to
flooding. The flooding threat is expected to diminish this
afternoon as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms taper off.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

1 dead, 2 injured following wreck on U.S. 72 in Colbert County

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

A Florida woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 5:30 a.m. Thursday in Colbert County. 

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 43-year-old Sandra A. Herrera was critically injured when the 2013 Ford Fiesta she was driving struck a 2014 Mack tractor-trailer.

ALEA says Herrera was airlifted to Hellen Keller Hospital in Sheffield and subsequently transported to Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville where she succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The 24-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was injured and transported to Hellen Keller Hospital for treatment.

A 43-year-old passenger in the Ford was also injured and airlifted to Northeast Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The crash occurred on U.S. 72 in Colbert County near the 1 mile marker, approximately seven miles west of Cherokee.

