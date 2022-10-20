1 dead, 2 hurt in Jackson County crash

A Bridgeport man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.
Michael D. Cooper, 65, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Ranger he was driving collided head-on with a 2004 Toyota 4Runner, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the 4Runner were taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
The crash happened about 5:35 a.m. Wednesday on Jackson County 33 near Jackson County 191, about three miles north of Skyline.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.