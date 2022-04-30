1 dead, 2 hospitalized after early Saturday shooting in Decatur

One man is dead and another man and woman are hospitalized after an early Saturday morning shooting in Decatur.
About 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the Decatur Police Department says officers responded to the 1,000 block of 5th Avenue SW and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Parkway Hospital and then transferred to Huntsville Hospital, where he died.
His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.
About 4:45 a.m., police said a male and female arrived by personal vehicle at Parkway Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were later transferred to Huntsville Hospital and are in stable condition.
During the investigation, officers identified the male who arrived at the hospital as a shooting suspect. Police have not released his name.
The incident remains under investigation. There is no threat to public safety, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Joshua Daniel at 256-341-4644 or Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at 256-341-4614.