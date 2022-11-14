1 dead, 1 injured in Madison County crash

One person was killed Monday morning in a wreck at Moores Mill Road and Eakins Road.
The crash involved a car and large truck, according to Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. spokesman.
Ethan Fitzgerald, public information officer for Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department, said the Moores Mill area has a history of being dangerous for travelers. Drivers need to remain actively aware and fully engaged while behind the wheel, especially on such a narrow road, he said.
"We've had people lose their life all over Moores Mill," Fitzgerald said. "We've got roads that do sharp up-downs. We've got S-curves. We've got a lot of new developments coming along this simple two-lane road. We're happy to welcome new people to this community, but we also need the people that have been here for a long time and the new people to work together to make sure that our roadways are safer."
Fitzgerald expects the community to be shaken by the recent loss. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the crash.
The crash was reported about 11 a.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another sustained very minor injuries, according to Fitzgerald.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.