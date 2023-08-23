 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

1 dead, 1 injured in crash on U.S. 431 near Dug Hill Road in Madison County

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

A Gurley man has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred when the 2010 Lincoln Navigator driven by Michael P. Whitt, 45, struck a 2018 Nissan Sentra. After the initial impact, the Lincoln struck a 2019 Ford F-350.

ALEA says Whitt was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, ALEA says. 

The crash occurred on U.S. 431 near Dug Hill Road, less than one mile south of Huntsville, in Madison County. 

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com