1 dead, 1 injured in crash on U.S. 431 near Dug Hill Road in Madison County

A Gurley man has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred when the 2010 Lincoln Navigator driven by Michael P. Whitt, 45, struck a 2018 Nissan Sentra. After the initial impact, the Lincoln struck a 2019 Ford F-350.
ALEA says Whitt was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Ford was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, ALEA says.
The crash occurred on U.S. 431 near Dug Hill Road, less than one mile south of Huntsville, in Madison County.