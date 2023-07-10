1 critically injured in wreck at Governors Drive, Monte Sano Boulevard in Huntsville

9:55 a.m. UPDATE: The intersection of Governors Drive and Monte Sano Boulevard is now open.
From earlier:
All northbound lanes are closed on Governors Drive in Huntsville.
The Huntsville Police Department says the closure is due to a wreck that occurred at Governors Drive and Monte Sano Boulevard.
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Services, one person was critically injured in the wreck. Another person was injured as well. Both were transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
Webster says the wreck involved an overturned vehicle and entrapment. He also reports a car was on fire.
Please use alternate routes.