...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Madison, northeastern Limestone and southwestern Lincoln Counties
through 1015 PM CST...

At 925 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Ardmore, or 14 miles northeast of Athens, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Northern Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green,
Ardmore, Alabama A And M University, New Market, Harvest, Lincoln and
Elkwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

1 critically injured in Toney crash

Crash web

A three-vehicle crash in Toney left one driver critically injured. 

Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the driver was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital from the crash, which happened about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alabama 53 and Toney Road.

No other injuries were reported. 

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash. 

Toney VFD, Alabama State Troopers, Madison County Sheriff's Office and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. responded to the scene.

