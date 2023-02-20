1 critically injured in Toney crash

A three-vehicle crash in Toney left one driver critically injured.
Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the driver was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital from the crash, which happened about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alabama 53 and Toney Road.
No other injuries were reported.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.
Toney VFD, Alabama State Troopers, Madison County Sheriff's Office and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. responded to the scene.