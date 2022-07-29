 Skip to main content
1 critically injured after family dispute leads to shooting in Madison

One person is in custody and another is critically injured after a family dispute ended in a shooting Friday in Madison.

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Gillespie Road. The victim has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, Webster said.

Madison Police Capt. Lamar Anderson said a second person was detained in relation to the shooting but had not been formally charged as of 3 p.m. Anderson said a family dispute led to the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

