1 critically injured after family dispute leads to shooting in Madison

One person is in custody and another is critically injured after a family dispute ended in a shooting Friday in Madison.
Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Gillespie Road. The victim has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, Webster said.
Madison Police Capt. Lamar Anderson said a second person was detained in relation to the shooting but had not been formally charged as of 3 p.m. Anderson said a family dispute led to the shooting.
