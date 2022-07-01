1 arrested in Hartselle shooting that injured juvenile

A juvenile has been arrested on multiple charges after a shooting in Hartselle that injured another juvenile.
Hartselle Police said the arrested juvenile was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and second-degree assault.
The shooting happened June 23 at the intersection of Crestline and Frost streets.
The victim was in a vehicle at the intersection and sustained minor injuries.
Police did not identify the suspect due to their age but said the juvenile has been detained pending a hearing in juvenile court.