1 arrested in Hartselle shooting that injured juvenile

  • Updated
A juvenile has been arrested on multiple charges after a shooting in Hartselle that injured another juvenile.

Hartselle Police said the arrested juvenile was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and second-degree assault.

The shooting happened June 23 at the intersection of Crestline and Frost streets.

The victim was in a vehicle at the intersection and sustained minor injuries. 

Police did not identify the suspect due to their age but said the juvenile has been detained pending a hearing in juvenile court.

