1 arrested following deadly shooting in Huntsville

A man is behind bars, charged with murder, following a shooting that happened just after midnight Saturday in Huntsville.
The Huntsville Police Department has charged 25-year-old Omondo Jermaine Varner Jr. with murder.
Officers responded to the 4000 block of University Drive, where they found 26-year-old Christopher Cattage dead inside a vehicle.
Investigators with the department's Major Crimes Unit believe a verbal altercation between the suspect and victim, who were acquaintances, led to the shooting.
Police say the case remains under investigation at this time.