1 arrested; deputies search for RV driver following SWAT scene in Lauderdale County

UPDATE:
Lanes of Highway 157 in Lauderdale County are back open.
According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton, deputies initially tried to pull over both a car and RV after a traffic violation.
Hamilton says the RV turned onto a side road where it crashed, and they are still searching for it's driver.
As for the car, spike strips were used to stop it and Hamilton says the driver was arrested. The driver was charged with attempting to elude law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.
From earlier:
Lauderdale County deputies and the Florence-Lauderdale SWAT team are on the scene of a situation on Highway 157 near the intersection with County Road 11.
One investigator tells WAAY 31 a "suspect" is refusing to get out of a car.
No word on whether that "suspect" is armed.
That stretch of Highway 157 is closed in both directions.
