1 arrested after string of thefts, vehicle break-ins

Athens Police announced an arrest in the case of several vehicle break-ins and thefts in neighborhoods off Lindsay Lane and U.S. 72 East.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said Justin Dewayne Robinson now faces nine counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, seven counts of second-degree theft of property and one count of first-degree theft of property.
Robinson is accused of entering mostly unlocked vehicles to steal guns, cash, computers, glasses, headphones and more. Johnson said three rifles, a pistol, a thermal imaging scope and three weapon suppressors were taken in one incident.
Johnson said the cases date back to 2021. The investigation is ongoing.