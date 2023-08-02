1 arrested, 1 on the run after 4 vehicles stolen from Athens dealership

One man is arrested and another on the run after Athens Police say they stole four vehicles from a dealership.
Athens Police Department officers responded to Champion Dodge and Champion Chevrolet about 4 a.m. Tuesday and discovered a burglary. Inventory and surveillance footage uncovered that a 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX, 2023 Dodge Challenger R/T, Polaris General XP 1000 and Polaris RZR Pro XP were stolen.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office soon reported seeing the two ATVs heading south on Interstate 65. Deputies were able to stop the ATVs near Exit 310.
Police said Tywon Wyatt, 21, of Bessemer was taken into custody while the other driver escaped on foot and is still at large.
Wyatt was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of theft of property.
He’s now free on a $10,000 bond.
No information about the other suspect has been released.