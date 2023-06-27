 Skip to main content
1 arrested, 1 at large after contraband found outside Limestone Correctional Facility

Limestone Correctional Facility

One woman was arrested while another suspect remains at large after being linked to contraband at Limestone Correctional Facility.

It began June 20 when trespassers were seen outside the prison, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections’ Law Enforcement Services Division.

Tracking dogs were deployed and picked up a scent. They found contraband, but no suspects. The ADOC hasn’t revealed what contraband was found.

Later, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over a vehicle and found Latasha Young with a stolen firearm and narcotics. The ADOC said she admitted to dropping a second suspect off near where the contrand was found.

The ADOC said Young will face charges, but those have not been released.

The ADOC also hasn’t released any information on the second suspect.

