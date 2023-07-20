New York City agrees to pay more than $13 million over police tactics used at George Floyd demonstrations

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT
FOR CENTRAL MADISON COUNTY...

At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern
Huntsville, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross
Roads, Gurley, Alabama A And M University, University Of Alabama In
Huntsville, Maysville and Ryland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 525 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
DECATUR, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON,
RAINSVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, AND TOWN CREEK.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105-109 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

New York City agrees to pay more than $13 million over police tactics used at George Floyd demonstrations

  • 0
New York City agrees to pay more than $13 million over police tactics used at George Floyd demonstrations

Security forces take measures around the area where protesters gather to commemorate the third anniversary of George Floyd's death, calling for accountability and reforms in police practices in Midtown Manhattan on May 25.

 Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

(CNN) — New York City has agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a class action lawsuit that accuses the city’s police department of using unlawful tactics against protesters following the death of George Floyd, according to a proposed settlement filed in a Manhattan federal court Wednesday.

Roughly 1,380 protesters who were arrested by the New York City Police Department at 18 demonstrations in May and June of 2020 in Manhattan and Brooklyn will be eligible to receive $9,950 each in compensation if the settlement is approved by a judge, according to the lawsuit. It marks the largest amount ever paid in a class-action settlement to a group of protesters, according to the plaintiff’s attorneys.

The demonstrations in New York were among many that erupted in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis. Tens of thousands of people marched in cities and small towns across America as well as around the world.

The NYPD came under heavy criticism for its treatment of protesters during those demonstrations. The class action lawsuit was filed in early 2021 in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York and claims New York City police officers violated the First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights of thousands who participated in the days-long protests.

Some of the actions NYPD officers are accused of include “corralling protesters into spaces where they could not escape, beating protesters with batons and fists, throwing protesters to the ground, using pepper spray indiscriminately, and ultimately arresting many of the protesters without lawful justification and without fair warning,” court documents state.

“Protesters were physically restrained with flex-cuffs in such a manner that caused them unnecessary pain and suffering and, in some cases, possible serious and long-term nerve damage,” the lawsuit claims. It also claims some protesters “were subjected to lengthy and unnecessary arrest processing that put them in dangerously close quarters, all in the height of the global Covid-19 pandemic.”

The NYPD referred CNN to the city’s law department for comment on the settlement. Stefan Mooklal, the department’s deputy chief of staff, said the settlement is in the “best interests of all parties.”

“The City and NYPD remain committed to ensuring the public is safe and people’s right to peaceful expression is protected. The NYPD has improved numerous practices to address the challenges it faced at protests during the pandemic,” he said.

A December 2020 report from the city’s department of investigation said the NYPD failed to anticipate the large number of protesters or violence during the demonstrations, CNN previously reported. That failure, combined with insufficient staffing and lack of training, led to poor judgment and excessive force.

In a statement, one of the plaintiffs in the suit, Adama Sow, said the settlement is “a testament to the importance of collective action to redress violations of important constitutional rights.”

Wylie Stecklow, a plaintiff’s attorney, told CNN the settlement is “the most ever paid to protesters for Constitutional violations.”

“However, any reasonable leader would see this as a red flag and would think they would need to investigate to see what happened,” Stecklow said.

Another plaintiff’s attorney, Masai Lord, said, “The historic size and scope of the settlement hopefully shows that the City is taking these transgressions seriously, and that our First Amendment rights will be protected going forward.”

The settlement – if approved by a judge – is also expected to involve significant attorney’s fees, potentially amounting to millions of dollars.

