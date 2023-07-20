New Jersey student with special needs dies after school bus ride, leading bus monitor to be charged with manslaughter

 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison
and northeastern Limestone Counties through 530 PM CDT...

At 455 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Athens, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Hazel Green, University
Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Elkmont, Cartwright and French
Mill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for
north central Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 600 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
536 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 206 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
previous thunderstorms in the area. Flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 5 and 7
inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

New Jersey student with special needs dies after school bus ride, leading bus monitor to be charged with manslaughter

(CNN) — A 6-year-old girl with special needs died in New Jersey this week after her wheelchair harness constricted her breathing while she was riding a school bus, leading prosecutors to charge the bus monitor with manslaughter, officials said.

Authorities identified the child on Friday as Fajr Atiya Williams of Franklin Township, according to a statement from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. Franklin Township is about 30 miles southwest of Newark, New Jersey.

Fajr was picked up from her home and was being transported to Claremont Elementary School in Franklin Park on Monday, the prosecutor’s office said.

An investigation revealed that the bus monitor, 27-year-old Amanda Davila, secured the child in her wheelchair, prosecutors said.

During the bus ride, a series of bumps in the road caused Fajr to “slump in her wheelchair seat,” which led the harness securing her to the chair to become tight around her neck, eventually blocking her airway, the prosecutor’s office said.

Davila was seated toward the front of the bus, using her cellphone with headphones in both ears, during this time, according to the office. “The investigation revealed that this was in violation of policies and procedures,” it said.

The Franklin Township Police Department responded to a local school around 9 a.m. after receiving a call about an unresponsive juvenile, according to prosecutors. Officers performed CPR on the child and she was transported to a hospital’s intensive care unit, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Davila was placed under arrest on Wednesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, prosecutors said.

Davila is being held in Somerset County Jail and is awaiting a detention hearing. CNN has been unable to determine if she has retained an attorney at this time.

Montauk Transit Services, the school bus company that operated the bus, said in a statement to CNN, “All of our employees know that the safety of children we transport is our top priority, which is why we are fully engaged in the law enforcement investigation and support any punishment that the justice system determines appropriate for the bus monitor who has been arrested.”

The investigation is ongoing as authorities await findings from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, the prosecutor’s office said Friday.

