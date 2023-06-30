National Archives concludes review of JFK assassination documents with 99% made public

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
430 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

National Archives concludes review of JFK assassination documents with 99% made public

The National Archives has concluded its review of the classified documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, with 99% of the records having been made publicly available, the White House said.

 Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

(CNN) — The National Archives has concluded its review of the classified documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, with 99% of the records having been made publicly available, the White House said Friday.

“This action reflects [President Biden’s] instruction that all information related to President Kennedy’s assassination should be released except when the strongest possible reasons counsel otherwise,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday.

President Joe Biden released a memo Friday certifying that the archivist had completed the review in May and affirmed the remaining documents authorized to be declassified had been released to the public – meeting a previously set June 30 deadline.

In 1992, Congress passed the John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act, in part prompted by furor caused by the conspiratorial Oliver Stone film “JFK.” The act dictated that all assassination records should be publicly disclosed by October 2017, but former President Donald Trump and Biden allowed multiple postponements on the advice of the FBI, the CIA and other national security agencies.

Trump ultimately released tens of thousands of documents, the majority of which include at least some redactions.

By December 2022, Biden had released more than 14,000 additional JFK assassination-related documents, at which point he ordered the archivist and relevant agencies to conduct a six-month review into the remaining records. More than 2,600 documents have been released since then, with 1,103 documents posted publicly Tuesday.

Kennedy’s assassination prompted a whirlwind of questions from the public and researchers, plenty of conspiracy theories and reflexive secrecy from the government. With each drop, historians have reviewed the documents with fine-toothed combs to ensure there are no new clues surrounding the assassination or novel pieces of historical information about CIA and FBI operations in the ’60s.

Biden on Friday also directed that remaining classified documents or redacted portions of documents be released on an ongoing basis when the underlying reason for their declassification is no longer applicable, according to the archivist and a White House official.

“The President also instructed agencies involved in this effort to provide NARA’s National Declassification Center (NDC) with transparency plans, which are available to the public here. NARA approved these plans, which will be used by the NDC to ensure appropriate continued release of information as specific identified harm dissipates, then triggering public disclosure,” the National Archives said in its release.

The Archives noted Friday that released documents are available for download and can be viewed here.

