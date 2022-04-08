NASA to begin third attempt at crucial moon mission test on Saturday

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&